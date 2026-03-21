Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 and last traded at GBX 51.80, with a volume of 198924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60.

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.36.

About Residential Secure Income

(Get Free Report)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes. Our purpose is to deliver affordable, high-quality, safe homes with great customer service and long-term stability of tenure for residents. We achieve this through meeting demand from housing developers (housing associations, local authorities and private developers) for long-term investment partners to accelerate the development of socially and economically beneficial affordable housing.

Further Reading

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