GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Down 12.9% on Analyst Downgrade

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $42.46 and last traded at $42.46. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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GN Store Nord Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $738.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.79 million. GN Store Nord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, analysts predict that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

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GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark?based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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