Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 and last traded at GBX 44, with a volume of 47667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.30.

Livermore Investments Group Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of £68.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.04.

About Livermore Investments Group

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Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

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