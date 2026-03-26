Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 235685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Dassault Systemes Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

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Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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