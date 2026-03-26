Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 74,521 shares.The stock last traded at $42.25 and had previously closed at $42.42.

Strive 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its position in Strive 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 615,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

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