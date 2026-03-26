XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Posts Earnings Results

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 66.13% and a negative return on equity of 128.19%.

XOS Trading Up 0.5%

XOS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,528. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of XOS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XOS by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, offering Class 5 through Class 8 electric trucks, chassis and proprietary battery systems. The company’s core business spans vehicle design, powertrain integration, battery management and telematics, aimed at supporting last-mile delivery, beverage distribution and vocational fleets. Xos combines modular vehicle architectures with advanced software to deliver route-optimized performance and zero-emission operation for commercial customers.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from a specialty vehicle division, Xos designs, engineers and assembles its electric trucks at a manufacturing facility in Morristown, Tennessee, while maintaining research and development operations in California.

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