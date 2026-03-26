Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 and last traded at GBX 2.30, with a volume of 102185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -271.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.41.

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Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 586.74% and a negative net margin of 87.74%. Research analysts predict that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI

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