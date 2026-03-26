Intuit (INTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2026 – Intuit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Intuit was given a new $633.00 price target by Guggenheim.

3/16/2026 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/16/2026 – Intuit was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $463.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Intuit was given a new $550.00 price target by Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Intuit was upgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, up from $670.00.

3/6/2026 – Intuit was given a new $575.00 price target by Scotiabank.

3/6/2026 – Intuit was upgraded by Northcoast Research from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $800.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Argus from $780.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Intuit was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

3/2/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $658.00 to $633.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $675.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Intuit was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $725.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $750.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $850.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $696.00 to $558.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $720.00 to $519.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $803.00 to $649.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $624.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $819.00 to $720.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $785.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $600.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – Intuit was given a new $650.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/19/2026 – Intuit was given a new $675.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/10/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $624.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $802.00 to $658.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Intuit was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c)”.

2/3/2026 – Intuit had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $868.00 to $696.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Intuit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Get Intuit Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $79,242,742. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.