CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $80.45. 18,234,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 25,988,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $3,610,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $8,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,522,239.92. This represents a 28.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $1,891,174.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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