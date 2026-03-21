kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 38794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of kneat.com from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, kneat.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

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kneat.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$330.47 million, a P/E ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.00 million for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About kneat.com

(Get Free Report)

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

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