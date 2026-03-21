Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 590434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VHI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.43.

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Vitalhub Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.96 million, a P/E ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.49.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.61%.The company had revenue of C$31.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 148,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,345,735.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 148,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,735. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Anthony Pius Shen purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,488.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

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