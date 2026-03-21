Analyzing Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) & One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) and Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

One Stop Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for One Stop Systems and Exro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Exro Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

One Stop Systems currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given One Stop Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Exro Technologies.

This table compares One Stop Systems and Exro Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $32.22 million 6.77 -$13.63 million $0.18 49.00 Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.02 -$210.86 million ($0.47) 0.00

One Stop Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Stop Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and Exro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems 8.91% -5.59% -4.04% Exro Technologies -1,420.35% N/A -61.37%

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Exro Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Stop Systems

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One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Exro Technologies

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Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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