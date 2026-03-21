Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Releases Earnings Results

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of ASTI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascent Solar Technologies by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ascent Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascent Solar Technologies

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar’s products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company’s portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.

Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

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