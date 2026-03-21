Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Releases Earnings Results

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), reports. Benev Capital had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.
Benev Capital Price Performance
BEVFF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Benev Capital has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $473.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.
Benev Capital Company Profile
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