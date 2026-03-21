Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Releases Earnings Results

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), reports. Benev Capital had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Benev Capital Price Performance

BEVFF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Benev Capital has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $473.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Get Benev Capital alerts:

Benev Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benev Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benev Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.