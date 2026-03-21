Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Itau Unibanco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

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Itau Unibanco Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

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Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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