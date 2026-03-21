WOO Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.28 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $34.95 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 1,888,782,088 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is woox.io/blog/en. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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