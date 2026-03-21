Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Intuitive Machines’ conference call:

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Acquisitions and scale: Closed KinetX in Oct 2025 and Lanteris on Jan 13, 2026, creating a diversified commercial/civil/defense company and guiding 2026 revenue to approximately $900M–$1B (nearly 5x 2025).

Closed KinetX in Oct 2025 and Lanteris on Jan 13, 2026, creating a diversified commercial/civil/defense company and guiding 2026 revenue to approximately (nearly 5x 2025). New operating model and recurring services: Migrating to a “build, connect, operate” strategy centered on the Near Space Network (IM-3 lunar relay launching later this year) to enable subscription-like data relay and higher-margin infrastructure offerings.

Migrating to a “build, connect, operate” strategy centered on the Near Space Network (IM-3 lunar relay launching later this year) to enable subscription-like data relay and higher-margin infrastructure offerings. Near-term profitability and cash impacts: Q4 operating loss widened to $33.1M and adjusted EBITDA was negative $19.1M, with acquisition-related SG&A and transaction costs; cash dropped to ~$272M after the Lanteris purchase and capital raise, and free cash flow remained negative though improved year-over-year.

Near-term profitability and cash impacts: Q4 operating loss widened to $33.1M and adjusted EBITDA was negative $19.1M, with acquisition-related SG&A and transaction costs; cash dropped to ~$272M after the Lanteris purchase and capital raise, and free cash flow remained negative though improved year-over-year. Backlog and program timing: Combined backlog was estimated at ~$943M (Feb) with ~60–65% expected in 2026, providing visibility, but government budget delays and several major awards (LTV, next CLPS, Golden Dome) remain timing risks that could affect near-term revenue recognition.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 5.7%

LUNR stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $405,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 359,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,621.44. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $445,435.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,952. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,498,506 shares of company stock valued at $59,486,262. Corporate insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 151.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Key Intuitive Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company issued strong FY2026 revenue guidance ($900M–$1B) and says ~two?thirds of that outlook is backed by backlog — a major growth catalyst if execution holds. Intuitive Machines Holds Ground Despite Earnings Miss

Company issued strong FY2026 revenue guidance ($900M–$1B) and says ~two?thirds of that outlook is backed by backlog — a major growth catalyst if execution holds. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets and ratings after the print (examples include Deutsche Bank, Canaccord and Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades), giving the stock notable upside from current levels and signaling increased sell?side conviction. Analysts Increase Forecasts After Q4 Results

Several analysts raised price targets and ratings after the print (examples include Deutsche Bank, Canaccord and Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades), giving the stock notable upside from current levels and signaling increased sell?side conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals show consolidation near the 50?day SMA with a Bollinger Band squeeze — that implies an impending volatility move but not its direction; a breakout above the 50?day would be constructive. Technical Notes and Consolidation

Technicals show consolidation near the 50?day SMA with a Bollinger Band squeeze — that implies an impending volatility move but not its direction; a breakout above the 50?day would be constructive. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: a larger loss per share and revenue below estimates — the shortfall triggered near?term selling pressure and raises scrutiny on near?term execution. Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Q4 results missed expectations: a larger loss per share and revenue below estimates — the shortfall triggered near?term selling pressure and raises scrutiny on near?term execution. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and cash?flow concerns after 2025 acquisitions (Lanteris, KinetX) — cash on hand fell >50% year?over?year and the Lanteris purchase required substantial outflows, increasing execution and refinancing risk. Press Release / 2025 Results

Liquidity and cash?flow concerns after 2025 acquisitions (Lanteris, KinetX) — cash on hand fell >50% year?over?year and the Lanteris purchase required substantial outflows, increasing execution and refinancing risk. Negative Sentiment: High short interest (>27%) and recent intraday drops (reports of ~9% fall after the print) add downside pressure and increase volatility risk for holders. Under Pressure After Q4 Miss

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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