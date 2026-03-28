Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 398,015 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the February 26th total of 182,352 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 157,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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