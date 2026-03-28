Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of ORCL opened at $139.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s cloud and AI momentum is being highlighted versus peers — strong cloud growth, a reported $553 billion backlog and a renewed AI push underpin a longer-term commercial thesis for OCI and enterprise AI demand. Oracle vs. Alibaba: Which Cloud & AI Giant Has an Edge Right Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s bullish note argues there’s more upside from current levels (they outline why ORCL could gain materially), which supports a potential rebound narrative for investors focused on earnings execution and cloud monetization. Bank of America Says Oracle Stock Can Gain More Than 30% from Here. Why?
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle picked up a strategic customer win as Veritone said it will migrate AI workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure — a revenue/validation signal for OCI in enterprise AI workloads. Veritone Announces Strategic Agreement with Oracle to Accelerate Enterprise AI and AI Data Economy
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is expanding physical capacity (116K sq ft lease in Nashville) to support hiring and cloud/engineering growth, signaling continued investment in scale for enterprise AI infrastructure. Oracle Scales Up Nashville Offices to Support Rapid Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks are mixed: Erste Group nudged FY2026 estimates up slightly while trimming FY2027 modestly — signals that forecasts are being re-worked but not yet showing large consensus dislocation. Oracle Analyst Estimate Updates (Erste Group)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions whether Oracle is an AI beneficiary or an early casualty of the AI hype cycle; articles stress that upcoming execution (June earnings) will determine if the pullback is a reset or a broader re-rating. Is Oracle the First of the AI Bubbles to Pop?
- Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling rising concern — Oracle’s credit-default-swap (CDS) prices are approaching record highs, implying higher perceived default/credit risk which can pressure institutional holders and debt-sensitive valuation. Oracle’s Credit Default Swap Prices Near Record High Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and law-firm notices (deadlines in early April) add legal overhang and potential settlement risk tied to alleged disclosures around AI infrastructure spending and capital plans. This is a material headline risk while litigations proceed. ROSEN: Oracle Investors Should Secure Counsel Before April 6 Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts and notes warning about revenue conversion and heavy capex have appeared, increasing near-term downside risk as investors re-price growth vs. capital intensity. Oracle (ORCL) price target decreased by 10.70% to 255.41
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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