Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $139.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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