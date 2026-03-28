Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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