iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

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