Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,212 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $938,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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