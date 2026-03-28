Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,947 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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