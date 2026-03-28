Analyzing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 9.33% 11.12% 5.01% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RB Global and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RB Global and Mercurity Fintech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $4.59 billion 3.83 $423.10 million $2.04 46.41 Mercurity Fintech $956,830.00 283.72 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RB Global and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 1 0 0 0 1.00

RB Global currently has a consensus target price of $129.29, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

RB Global beats Mercurity Fintech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.