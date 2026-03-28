Petros Family Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 320.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 151,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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