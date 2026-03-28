Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded by Dbs Bank to Moderate Buy Rating

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.88.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $483.92 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.06. The firm has a market cap of $431.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Company Profile

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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