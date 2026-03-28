Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 91,117 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,117 shares during the period. Carnival makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $43,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Carnival by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue; strong demand and record bookings support medium?term revenue growth. Carnival reported non?GAAP EPS of ~$0.20 and revenue of ~$6.17B, topping consensus and citing stronger onboard spend and bookings. Read More.

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue; strong demand and record bookings support medium?term revenue growth. Carnival reported non?GAAP EPS of ~$0.20 and revenue of ~$6.17B, topping consensus and citing stronger onboard spend and bookings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a $2.5B share buyback and highlighted improving cash flow/return to profitability — actions that are shareholder friendly and underpin upside if fuel pressure eases. Read More.

Management authorized a $2.5B share buyback and highlighted improving cash flow/return to profitability — actions that are shareholder friendly and underpin upside if fuel pressure eases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform stance, and multiple firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings — providing potential price support. Read More.

Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target and maintained an outperform stance, and multiple firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings — providing potential price support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro market moves are amplifying stock volatility today (broad indices down, oil rally lifting energy). That can exacerbate sector moves even when company fundamentals are mixed. Read More.

Macro market moves are amplifying stock volatility today (broad indices down, oil rally lifting energy). That can exacerbate sector moves even when company fundamentals are mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed financial metrics: top?line growth and improved cash generation contrast with declines in operating/net income versus year?ago levels — investors will watch margin trends and guidance cadence. Read More.

Mixed financial metrics: top?line growth and improved cash generation contrast with declines in operating/net income versus year?ago levels — investors will watch margin trends and guidance cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company cut full?year profit guidance, explicitly citing surging fuel costs driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions (management flagged a sizable fuel bill increase). That guidance reduction is the primary driver of the share decline. Read More.

Company cut full?year profit guidance, explicitly citing surging fuel costs driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions (management flagged a sizable fuel bill increase). That guidance reduction is the primary driver of the share decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fuel expense hit: coverage cites fuel costs rising to roughly $2.15B and warns higher fuel will weigh on FY26 results — a direct margin headwind for a fuel?intensive operator. Read More.

Fuel expense hit: coverage cites fuel costs rising to roughly $2.15B and warns higher fuel will weigh on FY26 results — a direct margin headwind for a fuel?intensive operator. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell despite the beat because investors focused on the guidance cut and macro?driven oil spike — illustrating sensitivity to commodity and geopolitical risk. Read More.

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

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Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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