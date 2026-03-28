Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 340.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of America Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, adding fresh bullish analyst support and suggesting ~27% upside from current levels. Read

Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, adding fresh bullish analyst support and suggesting ~27% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America formed a Private Capital M&A group to advise private equity exits — a strategic move that can expand fee pools for the investment bank and help offset pressure in other areas. Article

Bank of America formed a Private Capital M&A group to advise private equity exits — a strategic move that can expand fee pools for the investment bank and help offset pressure in other areas. Positive Sentiment: Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank rolled out an AI?Powered Meeting Journey to save advisors time and improve client workflows — a productivity/retention leaver for wealth management revenue. Press Release

Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank rolled out an AI?Powered Meeting Journey to save advisors time and improve client workflows — a productivity/retention leaver for wealth management revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/social partnership: Watson Links and Bank of America expanded youth golf access — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. PR

Corporate/social partnership: Watson Links and Bank of America expanded youth golf access — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage and reiterations on other companies (AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Wave, etc.), highlighting the firm’s research franchise but with limited direct impact on BAC stock. Research Note

Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage and reiterations on other companies (AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Wave, etc.), highlighting the firm’s research franchise but with limited direct impact on BAC stock. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $63 to $58 (still “Outperform”) — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Article

Oppenheimer cut its price target from $63 to $58 (still “Outperform”) — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $57 earlier this week — another analyst trim hitting sentiment after recent highs. Article

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $57 earlier this week — another analyst trim hitting sentiment after recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted Bank of America “balances” costs from an Epstein settlement while advancing AI advisor tools — ongoing legal/settlement headlines can create headline risk and investor caution. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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