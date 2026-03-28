Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of HOOD opened at $66.02 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 469,268 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,454 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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