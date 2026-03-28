Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.2%
Shares of HOOD opened at $66.02 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.
Key Robinhood Markets News
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $1.5 billion open?ended Class A share repurchase, backed by a $3.25 billion revolving credit facility — management is signaling capital?allocation flexibility and balance?sheet confidence, which supported earlier upside. Is Robinhood (HOOD) Using Its New Buyback to Redefine Capital Allocation Priorities?
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and a ~$88 price target, citing a path to a broader “financial super app” — adds institutional support to the bullish case. Jefferies initiates Robinhood at Buy, citing path to ‘financial super app’
- Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterated a Buy following product launches and the company’s “Take Flight” event — reinforces growth narrative beyond trading/crypto. BofA Reaffirms Buy on Robinhood (HOOD) After Product Launches
- Neutral Sentiment: Pieces comparing long?term returns for early IPO investors (Coinbase vs Robinhood) are background context for sentiment but don’t change near?term fundamentals. Had You Invested $1,000 in Coinbase or Robinhood IPOs, Here’s What You’d Have Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Management interviews and commentary on retail client behavior (crypto exposure, product adoption) provide color on user dynamics but are not immediate catalysts. Our retail traders are likely lagging S&P due to crypto holdings, says Robinhood’s Steve Quirk
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors view the buyback as underwhelming or poorly timed; a headline piece lays out three reasons the market “is not impressed,” which directly coincided with the intraday pullback. This is the primary near?term driver of the stock weakness. Robinhood Slides 6%: 3 Reasons the Market Is Not Impressed by the Buyback
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: analysis points out HOOD trades at a premium to peers on price/tangible book, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth disappoints. Is Robinhood’s Premium Valuation Backed by Fundamentals or Hype?
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman trimmed its price target (from $102 to $91) — still a Buy but a lower upside anchor that can sap momentum. Goldman Sachs lowers Robinhood price target
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 469,268 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,454 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
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