UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Trimmed by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,378 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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