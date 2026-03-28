Shrub Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Shrub has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Shrub token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shrub has a total market capitalization of $623.91 thousand and approximately $239.82 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Token Profile

Shrub’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubhq.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00064126 USD and is down -9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $242,755.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

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