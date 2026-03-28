Staked TRX Tops One Day Volume of $1.46 Million (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Staked TRX has a total market cap of $193.20 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Staked TRX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Staked TRX token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Token Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.39739312 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,822,440.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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