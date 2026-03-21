SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $851,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,813,600. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SE opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: One market piece highlights global e-commerce names trading at bargain prices, a narrative that could attract value-seeking buyers to Sea if investors view current levels as an entry opportunity. Article Title

One market piece highlights global e-commerce names trading at bargain prices, a narrative that could attract value-seeking buyers to Sea if investors view current levels as an entry opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain mixed — Sea reported revenue beat but an EPS miss earlier in March (revenue growth strong, margins improving but earnings below consensus), leaving investor sentiment divided between growth potential and near-term profitability concerns. MarketBeat SE profile

Recent quarterly results remain mixed — Sea reported revenue beat but an EPS miss earlier in March (revenue growth strong, margins improving but earnings below consensus), leaving investor sentiment divided between growth potential and near-term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Director David Y. Ma sold 72,435 shares (~$6.18M at ~$85.38), reducing his stake ~4.75% — a large block sale that can pressure the stock or signal liquidity-taking by insiders. SEC filing

Director David Y. Ma sold 72,435 shares (~$6.18M at ~$85.38), reducing his stake ~4.75% — a large block sale that can pressure the stock or signal liquidity-taking by insiders. Negative Sentiment: COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~$851,700 at ~$85.17), trimming his holding by ~11.1% — another sizable insider sale that markets often view unfavorably. SEC filing

COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~$851,700 at ~$85.17), trimming his holding by ~11.1% — another sizable insider sale that markets often view unfavorably. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales were also reported: Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares and Jingye Chen sold 800 shares in mid?March — incremental but contributory to the overall insider selling narrative. Yanjun Wang SEC filing Jingye Chen SEC filing

Smaller insider sales were also reported: Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares and Jingye Chen sold 800 shares in mid?March — incremental but contributory to the overall insider selling narrative. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage notes consecutive daily drops in Sea’s share price (articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks highlight larger declines than the broader market), reflecting short?term selling pressure and reduced investor confidence. Yahoo Finance article Zacks article

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.