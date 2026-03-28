Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.94 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and $4.94 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004785 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001066 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.