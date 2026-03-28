The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated/expanded coverage and raised its stance—setting a $250 price target and issuing a buy/strong-buy—boosting demand from investors who follow sell-side coverage. Zacks Jefferies Coverage MSN Jefferies Initiates

Jefferies initiated/expanded coverage and raised its stance—setting a $250 price target and issuing a buy/strong-buy—boosting demand from investors who follow sell-side coverage. Positive Sentiment: Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader flagged PNC as “poised for a relief rally” and circulated a specific options trade idea to subscribers—this type of options flow and positive trading idea can attract short-term traders and provide buying support. Schaeffer’s Article

Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader flagged PNC as “poised for a relief rally” and circulated a specific options trade idea to subscribers—this type of options flow and positive trading idea can attract short-term traders and provide buying support. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive—coverage summary shows a “moderate buy” consensus and analysts expect double-digit EPS growth into the next quarter, which supports medium-term fundamentals ahead of earnings. Analyst Consensus Earnings Preview

Analyst consensus remains constructive—coverage summary shows a “moderate buy” consensus and analysts expect double-digit EPS growth into the next quarter, which supports medium-term fundamentals ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Independent reviews and write-ups are circulating (analyst review sites and banking news) that summarize fundamentals and recent results—useful for retail investors but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Review Article

Independent reviews and write-ups are circulating (analyst review sites and banking news) that summarize fundamentals and recent results—useful for retail investors but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $284 to $263 while keeping an “outperform” rating; the cut reduces upside expectations versus prior targets and can temper upside momentum even though the rating stayed positive. Benzinga Oppenheimer Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,066.67. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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