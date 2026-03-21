Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 857,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 336,550 shares.The stock last traded at $100.25 and had previously closed at $100.23.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

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Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

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