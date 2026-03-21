Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Hamster Kombat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,554.12 or 0.99777105 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency. Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00015571 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $1,541,388.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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