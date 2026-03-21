Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $917.40 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $917.40 million and approximately $40.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 498,927,460 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. Telegram, Discord, GitHub, Reddit, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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