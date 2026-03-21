Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 26,029 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $31.25.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

See Also

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