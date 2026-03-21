The Allstate Corporation $ALL Holdings Boosted by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $37,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,362,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,652,000 after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,435,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.