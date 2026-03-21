Portland General Electric Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

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Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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