Portland General Electric Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:POR)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:PORGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:PORGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

See Also

Dividend History for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

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