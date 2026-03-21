Brookfield Business Corp (BBUC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Brookfield Business Price Performance

BBUC opened at $29.75 on Friday. Brookfield Business has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62.

Get Brookfield Business alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brookfield Business by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Odyssean LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

About Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC) is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long?term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business?to?business service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.