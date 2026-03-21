Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $236.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIG. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume. FDIG was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

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