Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

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Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a PE ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eton Pharmaceuticals

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About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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