Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ETON
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5%
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Eton Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Eton Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright to $52, B. Riley to $31, Craig Hallum to $35), increasing upside expectations and driving bullish investor sentiment. Analyst Upgrades
- Positive Sentiment: Eton acquired U.S. rights to HEMANGEOL, expanding its commercial portfolio in a specialty/rare-disease area and creating a clearer near-term revenue pathway. Eton Pharmaceuticals Acquires U.S. Rights to HEMANGEOL
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights a meaningful consensus upside — Zacks notes analysts’ mean targets imply roughly a 49% rally — reinforcing the bullish narrative from upgraded targets. Does Eton Pharmaceuticals Have the Potential to Rally 49.25%?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and company commentary emphasized record revenue growth and commercial progress, which supports the growth story but did not fully offset margin pressures. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for March appears anomalous/flat (0 shares reported and a 0.0 days-to-cover), so it’s unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move. (Data looks unreliable.)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat slightly ($21.28M vs. $20.58M est.) but EPS missed ($0.05 vs. $0.12 est.); the company still reports negative net margin and negative ROE, raising profitability concerns. Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage also flagged the EPS miss in headlines (Zacks: earnings lag estimates), which could cap near-term sentiment until margins improve. Eton Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.
The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.
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