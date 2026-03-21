Barry Ticho Sells 6,164 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 6,164 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $203,473.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,446.84. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Ticho sold 6,686 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $209,539.24.

On Thursday, March 19th, Barry Ticho sold 1,461 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $43,815.39.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,546,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 423,331 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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