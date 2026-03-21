Barry Ticho Sells 6,164 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 6,164 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $203,473.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,446.84. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Ticho sold 6,686 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $209,539.24.
- On Thursday, March 19th, Barry Ticho sold 1,461 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $43,815.39.
Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of STOK stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STOK
Stoke Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target sharply to $60 and assigned a Buy, giving STOK a meaningful upside projection versus recent levels — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Canaccord raises STOK price target to $60 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Other analysts reiterated/raised Buy views and targets (BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $39 target; Wedbush pushed its target to $38; Needham published a bullish outlook), adding breadth to the bullish narrative and likely attracting momentum and institutional buyers. BTIG reaffirmation (Benzinga) Wedbush boosts price target to $38 (AmericanBankingNews) Needham bullish outlook (AmericanBankingNews)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Stoke’s STK?001 program emphasizes potential beyond seizure reduction (aiming to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome), supporting longer?term upside expectations if clinical data meet endpoints. FierceBiotech: Stoke aims to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces reviewed a recent sharp pullback and what triggered it—useful context for traders but not a new company catalyst. Kalkine: What triggered the sudden drop?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volume note — today’s volume is well above average and the stock is trading above both its 50? and 200?day SMAs, indicating higher investor interest; this can amplify moves in either direction.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple executives (including the CFO, general counsel and senior insiders such as Barry Ticho) disclosed sizable sales across March 17–19, which can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution despite analyst optimism. Representative SEC filings: SEC Form 4 (Jonathan Allan) SEC Form 4 (Barry Ticho)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,546,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 423,331 shares during the period.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.
The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.
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