Amphenol Corporation (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

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Amphenol Trading Down 2.9%

Amphenol stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

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Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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