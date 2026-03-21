NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Ajay Puri Sells 300,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA News Summary

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Arete Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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