Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul Uhlman Sells 72,392 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $4,070,602.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 263,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,989.01. This trade represents a 21.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

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Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 86.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

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Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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