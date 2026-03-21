Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 10,699 Shares

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,535,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,226,071.20. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,562,374.97.

On Thursday, February 19th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $1,615,228.03.

On Monday, February 9th, William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $1,979,794.84.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 3,009 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $470,427.06.

On Tuesday, January 20th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $1,700,392.07.

On Monday, January 12th, William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Lewis sold 3,223 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $561,349.91.

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 2,357 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $412,639.99.

On Tuesday, January 6th, William Lewis sold 4,096 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $709,959.68.

Insmed Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen set a $241.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 123,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Insmed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Keenan LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.