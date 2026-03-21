XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of XCF Global Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of XCF Global Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $0.40 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $0.40.

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XCF Global Capital Trading Down 5.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at XCF Global Capital

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. XCF Global Capital has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Randy Soule sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,628,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,583.68. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XCF Global Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XCF Global Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in XCF Global Capital by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of XCF Global Capital by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XCF Global Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XCF Global Capital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 69,698 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XCF Global Capital

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XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

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